Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.15. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 19,242 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a market cap of $450.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

