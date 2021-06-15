Patientory (PTOY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42,417.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $42,417.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00062337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.66 or 0.00779342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00084436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043344 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

