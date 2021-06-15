Paul A. Zevnik Sells 120,000 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EVC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. 356,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,444. The company has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 903,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,372 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

