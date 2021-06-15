PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.38. The company had a trading volume of 163,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,253. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.22 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.62. The company has a market cap of $321.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.