PayPoint (LON:PAY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 608 ($7.94). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.76), with a volume of 95,527 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAY. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPoint from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 825 ($10.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.82 million and a PE ratio of 19.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,765.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

In other PayPoint news, insider Alan Dale sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15). Insiders acquired a total of 63 shares of company stock valued at $37,737 in the last three months.

About PayPoint (LON:PAY)

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.