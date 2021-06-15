PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.51

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.56.

PCCW Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCWLF)

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

