Pendle (PENDLE) Trading 29.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $19.51 million and $78,418.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,702,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars.

