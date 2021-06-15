PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,937 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of PennantPark Investment worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

