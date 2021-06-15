PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Acquires $4,794,682.20 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 77,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji purchased 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji purchased 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.40 per share, with a total value of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50.

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE PFSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,985. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

