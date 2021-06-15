Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $217,721.00

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $940,266.93 and approximately $217,721.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67.16 or 0.00166601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

