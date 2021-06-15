PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 211,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

