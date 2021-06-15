PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,247,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock remained flat at $$148.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,717. The firm has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

