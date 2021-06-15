Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 4,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

