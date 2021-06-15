PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PKI stock opened at $147.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.23. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in PerkinElmer by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

