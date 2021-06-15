Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,136.08 ($40.97). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,105 ($40.57), with a volume of 465,189 shares traded.

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,247.76. The firm has a market cap of £9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

About Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

