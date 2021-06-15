Persis Drell Sells 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00.

NVDA stock traded down $9.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.54. 6,063,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $353.55 and a one year high of $721.58. The firm has a market cap of $443.29 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.58.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

