Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is B&D White Capital Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,396 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 10.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 291.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 167,050 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 777,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,174,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 477,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,312,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 350,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 137,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,554,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.07.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

