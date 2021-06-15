Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.23

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $23.18 million and $25,064.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

