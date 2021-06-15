Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.23. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 3,338 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.