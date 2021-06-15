PHI Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.20 Million (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $870.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00765286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00083482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.15 or 0.07746593 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

