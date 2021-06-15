PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Hits $0.0800 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $242,251.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00062118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00780331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00084215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00043121 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

