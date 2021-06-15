Phoneum Market Capitalization Achieves $847,266.56 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $847,266.56 and $13,904.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,820,814,600 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.