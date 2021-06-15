Pickle Finance Price Up 19% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00027732 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,464,765 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,832 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

