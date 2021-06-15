PieDAO DOUGH v2 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $312,385.00 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and approximately $312,385.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.00764593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00083869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,072.69 or 0.07732907 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

