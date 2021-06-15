Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.28 Million

Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to post $128.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PDM opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

