Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $16,239.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007969 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 136% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

