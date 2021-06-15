PIN 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.78 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 426.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. PIN has a total market cap of $29.58 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded 476.9% higher against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00059387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00146691 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00177769 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.95 or 0.00934496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,122.86 or 1.00000285 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.