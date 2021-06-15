Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC) Shares Down 0.3%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 503,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,077% from the average daily volume of 42,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

About Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

