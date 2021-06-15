Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Ping Identity reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Shares of NYSE PING traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 119,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,699,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

