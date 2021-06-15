Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 67,288 shares during the quarter. Cognex comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Cognex worth $53,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

CGNX stock opened at $80.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

