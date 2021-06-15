Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,540 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Shares of V stock opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $455.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

