Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 184,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

