Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,160 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Loop Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

