Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 106,240 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,013,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,240 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of Iridium Communications worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,555,000 after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,017,000 after buying an additional 578,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after buying an additional 554,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 318,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

