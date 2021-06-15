Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,402,439 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,402,439 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 1.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Plug Power worth $90,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 16.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $979,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Plug Power by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

