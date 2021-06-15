Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 20,219 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,219 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of Lam Research worth $92,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $647.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $274.51 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $630.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

