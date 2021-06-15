Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 45,043 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,043 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 424,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,282,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

BMY opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

