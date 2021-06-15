Piper Sandler Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $207.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $189.86.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $25,924,604. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

