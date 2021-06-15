Pirl (PIRL) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 199.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Pirl has a total market cap of $101,537.74 and $54.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,986.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.98 or 0.06334564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.01568147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00434171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00145273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.77 or 0.00699670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00423342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005992 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040529 BTC.

About Pirl

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

