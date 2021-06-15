Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.81. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

