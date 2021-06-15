Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $135,801,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $452,198,120.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

