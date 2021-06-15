Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 685 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

