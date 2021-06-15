Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,165 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $203.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

