PIVX (PIVX) Market Cap Hits $49.43 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $49.43 million and $366,197.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

