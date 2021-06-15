Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 15th. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $3,872.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $748.13 or 0.01861628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

