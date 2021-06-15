PKG Token (PKG) Market Capitalization Tops $243,904.33

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. PKG Token has a market cap of $243,904.33 and $3,179.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PKG Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00149319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00181145 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00977171 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,750.16 or 1.00036547 BTC.

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

