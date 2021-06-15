Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.1% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 102.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55,204 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

