Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.88

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.88 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 16.46 ($0.22). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 15.70 ($0.21), with a volume of 18,697 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of £47.47 million and a PE ratio of -17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.88.

Plant Health Care Company Profile (LON:PHC)

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

