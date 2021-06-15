Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.66 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce $98.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.26 million and the lowest is $85.81 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $980,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,967.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $392.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $345.61 million to $431.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $621.33 million, with estimates ranging from $596.78 million to $658.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,695,343 shares of company stock worth $46,093,975. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.