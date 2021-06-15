PlayFuel 1-Day Volume Tops $1.73 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 15th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $1.73 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00792741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00085224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.04 or 0.07938252 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.